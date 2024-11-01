Final Thoughts for South Carolina vs Texas A&M
Each year under head coach Shane Beamer's tenure, the Gamecocks have been able to pull off a signature win of the season. Games where they were viewed as underdogs, marked the win of the year (or in 2022's case, three such games). South Carolina has an opportunity on Saturday to do that again.
Texas A&M comes to town fresh off a dominant home win over LSU that saw them take the top spot in the SEC standings. Physicality describes this football team as they enter with a strong defense and physical running game on offense.
The Aggies have won seven straight games since their opening loss to Notre Dame. This should be a battle between two well coached teams. The Gamecocks can pull the upset off this weekend, but they will need to execute well on all three phases of the game. While I picked South Carolina to find their signature win of 2024 this weekend, I do have final thoughts on the game.
Winning the turnover battle
Defensively the Gamecocks have been opportunistic in getting takeaways. South Carolina ranks 13th in the country in turnovers gained this year. They have recovered six fumbles and intercepted opposing quarterbacks 10 times. Their 16 total created turnovers is good for third in the conference behind Alabama (18) and Texas (17). The problem? Offensively giving the ball away has been an issue. South Carolina has lost eight fumbles and thrown four interceptions on the year, good enough for 79th in the country and tied for 10th in the SEC. LaNorris Sellers accounts for 11 total turnovers (7 fumbles and 4 interceptions) himself. The Gamecocks defense should be able to create turnovers on Saturday, but they cannot lose the turnover battle this weekend. Ending would be scoring drives or turning the ball over in your own territory would be disastrous for South Carolina.
Limiting Marcel Reed's Legs
While an official starter hasn't been announced for the Aggies yet, it's pretty safe to assume both Marcel Reed and Conner Weigman will play on Saturday. Both quarterbacks have seen high highs this year and some pretty low lows. In last week's win over LSU, Reed took over after Weigman struggled and his legs were the difference in the game. The Gamecocks have been great so far this year in limiting dual threat QBs. Reed isn one of the best true running quarterbacks South Carolina will see this year, but the front seven should be ready for this. What can hurt this Gamecock's defense is if Reed or Weigman can find explosives in the passing game.
Finding Success in the Passing Game
Texas A&M has been at the top of the conference against the run, but where they have strgguled at times is against the pass. Currently they rank second to last in the SEC in passing yards per game (233.5). This particular matchup may call for the Gamecocks to use the pass to set up the run late in the second half. South Carolina expects the return of Jared Brown this week who can make explosives plays happen downfield. LaNorris Sellers will count on Brown, along with Mazeo Bennett Jr., Joshua Simon, Vandrevius Jacobs, and others to create separation and give him easy throws to move the ball downfield. If South Carolina can be successful at that part, it will open holes for Sellers and Rocket Sanders in the run game.
Get the Edges Going
The Gamecocks defensive front seven has been a problem for many teams so far this season. Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard ranks third in the nation in sacks (8.5) and leads the SEC in that metric. Behind him is freshman phenomenon Dylan Stewart who has 4.5 sacks, 35th in the country and tied for ninth in the SEC. South Carolina is second in the SEC and third in the country in team sacks (28). The front seven will be vital in both stopping the run and making Reed and Weigman uncomfortable in the passing game.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina's November Will Make or Break the 2024 Gamecocks
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M: Over/Under for Key Gamecock Players
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs Texas A&M: SI Staff Score Predictions
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!