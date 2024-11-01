South Carolina vs Texas A&M: Over/Under for Key Gamecock Players
South Carolina is set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night at 7:30 pm inside Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies are 3.5-point facvorites on the road at South Carolina, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sports betting has increased in popularity over the years and now fans can bet on their favorite players and players from other teams. The matchup between the Aggies and Gamecocks are no different as PrizePicks has set the over/under for several South Carolina players.
For over/under, you simply look at the number that correspondes to the player and pick whether they will go over or under the set number. Here's the lines set for the Gamecocks on Saturday:
Player over and under according to PrizePicks:
LaNorris Sellers Passing Yards: 168.5
LaNorris Sellers Rushing Yards: 20.5
LaNorris Sellers Rush + Receiving Touchdowns: 0.5
LaNorris Sellers Pass + Rush Yards: 193.5
LaNorris Sellers Passing Touchdowns: 0.5
LaNorris Sellers Interceptions: 0.5
Rocket Sanders Rushing Yards: 45.5
Rocket Sanders Receiving Yard: 7.5
Rocket Sanders Rush + Receiving Yards: 61.5
Rocket Sanders Longest Rush: 14.5
Jared Brown Receving Yards: 30.5
Joshua Simon Receiving Yards: 25.5
Joshua Simon Rush + Receiving Touchdowns: 0.5
Mazeo Bennett Jr. Receiving Yards: 31.5
Mazeo Bennett Jr. Rush + Receiving Touchdowns: 0.5
Vandrevius Jacobs Receiving Yards: 24.5
Alex Herrera Kicking Points: 5.5
South Carolina is 4-3 coming out of the bye and will look to upset the new number one team in the SEC standings, Texas A&M. The SI Staff for South Carolina will have live updates and scores from Columbia.
