Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's November Will Make or Break The 2024 Gamecocks

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Maurice Brown II celebrates after scoring a 2-point conversion during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Maurice Brown II celebrates after scoring a 2-point conversion during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina heads into the final month of the season with a 4-3 record. The Gamecocks are just two games shy of bowl eligibility, but the final five games of the year certainly won't be a cake walk.

Under head coach Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have been rather good in November games going 8-3 in his tenure in Columbia. November is usually the separator amongst the good teams and bad ones in the SEC. The five games against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Wofford, and Clemson will tell the country a lot about how good this team is.

"This team will be judged and remembered by November. We know that we have five games to finish the season and it's all our there in front of us," Coach Beamer said.

If history serves as an indicator, the Gamecocks have an opportunity to finish 3-2 or better which certainly gets them into bowl territory. Wofford should be outmatched, but games against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Clemson will all be a challenge,

Keeping focus on the games ahead will be the key for South Carolina. Making sure each opponent gets their full attention is one thing Coach Beamer pointed out.

"What matters is this week and having a 1-0 mentality," Coach Beamer said.


You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE