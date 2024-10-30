South Carolina's November Will Make or Break The 2024 Gamecocks
South Carolina heads into the final month of the season with a 4-3 record. The Gamecocks are just two games shy of bowl eligibility, but the final five games of the year certainly won't be a cake walk.
Under head coach Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have been rather good in November games going 8-3 in his tenure in Columbia. November is usually the separator amongst the good teams and bad ones in the SEC. The five games against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Wofford, and Clemson will tell the country a lot about how good this team is.
"This team will be judged and remembered by November. We know that we have five games to finish the season and it's all our there in front of us," Coach Beamer said.
If history serves as an indicator, the Gamecocks have an opportunity to finish 3-2 or better which certainly gets them into bowl territory. Wofford should be outmatched, but games against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Clemson will all be a challenge,
Keeping focus on the games ahead will be the key for South Carolina. Making sure each opponent gets their full attention is one thing Coach Beamer pointed out.
"What matters is this week and having a 1-0 mentality," Coach Beamer said.
