Preparing For The Season: The Offensive Line

Chaunte'l Powell

As the South Carolina Gamecocks implement Mike Bobo’s balanced offense, it’s all of course contingent on how well the offensive line holds their own.

Last season the Gamecocks gave up 25 sacks for 166 yards. Though projected starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski has a year under his belt, giving him time to operate as well as freshman phenom running back MarShawn Lloyd room to run, will be crucial.

Earlier this summer, head coach Will Muschamp made an appearance on SportsTalk Radio and said he liked what he feels there’s a lot of depth at the position. Muschamp added that there are a number of players that can become key contributors.

“We felt very good about our offensive line through five practices,” he said. “Jazston Turnetine came in at left tackle position and was really playing extremely well and progressing. We moved [Sadarius Hutcherson] back inside to his more natural position at guard. And obviously the snaps that Jaylen Nichols and Jakai Moore got as true freshmen, certainly they’re going to benefit from that moving forward.”

Muschamp's interview starts at the 32:00 mark.

During spring practice, Hutcherson said he’s embracing his role as a leader.

“I take it into consideration. It’s a big important role for this team, especially with the team being sort of young,” he said. “I’m just ready to take on that role.

Hutcherson has moved back to guard, a position he is more comfortable at, but noted that as a unit, they have been moving around a lot and get reps at different positions.

“Everybody’s working around. [Eric Wolford] is doing a great job of moving everybody around,” he said. “Everybody’s looking pretty good.”

He added that Bobo has brough an energy that the team is really taking to.

“Just by his intensity, just by him coaching. You can already tell that our guys are starting to respect him a lot, just by way he comes at us and just how intense our practices are,” he said.

He also said the work never stops for them as a line as their role plays such a crucial part in the offense running smoothly.

“Just by blocking our assignments, staying on blocks more and finishing our blocks,” he said. “Watching more film and just staying in the weight room and just keep doing the things we need to do to be better.”

