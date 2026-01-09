Why Quay'Sheed Scott Makes an Immediate Impact for South Carolina at Defensive Back

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, defensive back Quay'Sheed Scott from Kentucky helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

Scott was a former three-star and the number eight player in South Carolina in the 2024 class before signing with Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. A star on the football field and in track, Scott provides a lot of speed and the capability of playing at multiple spots in the defensive back field.

As a true freshman in 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games and recorded six total tackles. His best game that season came on the road against Florida in which he logged two tackles. In 12 games played as a true sophomore, Scott saw career highs total tackles (39) and interceptions (1).

How He Fits

Scott's speed and ability to play multiple roles in the secondary could benefit the Gamecocks from the start. As a junior in high school, he ran the100-meter with times of 11.17, 11.26, 11.46 and 11.48 in Spring 2023. Where he will help the most is perhaps at the safety spot. South Carolina needs help at multiple spots with the loss of Jalon Kilgore, Brandon Cisse, and DQ Smith. Scott could come in right away and compete to take a starting spot with his experience playing SEC caliber football.

For a Clayton White led defense that has thrived at creating turnovers in recent seasons, Scott can certainly help with that. Below is a highlight of Scott tracking a ball well in the air and picking off Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. His speed, athleticism, and ability to play the ball in the air are all shown on this play.

Really interested to see Quay'sheed Scott fit into South Carolina defense.



Based on returning talent on roster, would say Scott should be able to best compete at Safety & Nickel.



Here is is in 2-high against FL, showing ability to open hips & cover ground to get a INT. pic.twitter.com/h58DBFbGze — Matt O'Brien (@mattobrien31) January 9, 2026

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have added talent to the roster out of the transfer portal so far. Arguably the biggest add came on Thursday with the addition of left tackle Jacarrius Peak from NC State. The team and staff aren't done building the roster and we will update you with all those moves on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI.

