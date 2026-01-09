South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Add OT Emmanuel Poku in the Transfer Portal

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, offensive tackle Emmanuel Poku from ECU helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

Coming into the offseason, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks desperately needed to overhaul an offensive line that lost eight players, five starters, to the transfer portal. In the last two days, South Carolina has added two of the top portal additions at tackle with NC State's Jacarrius Peak and now ECU's Emmanuel Poku.

Poku, a 6-foot-5 and 326 pound tackle out of Charlotte, North Carolina, started 13 games for the East Carolina Pirates in 2025, totaling 1,000 snaps. He brings experiences to an offensive line that has a big need in that department. He will have one year left of eligibility.

