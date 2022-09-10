South Carolina will take on the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks in mere hours and need everything they can get from their key contributors.

Fortunately for the Gamecocks, most of their players will be active for the game. Wide receiver Corey Rucker was ruled out for the second straight week, but everyone else should be ready.

Arkansas is dealing with some injuries at critical spots, and several Razorbacks have been ruled out of action. These injuries didn't hamstring them during their win over Cincinnati, and head coach Sam Pittman should have his depth ready.

Arkansas Injury Report

Dominique Johnson, RB (ACL) QUESTIONABLE - Johnson tore his ACL on New Year's Day in the Outback Bowl. He has been nursing himself back to health, and according to Pittman, "right now it's kind of up to him."

Marcus Henderson, OL (Pec) QUESTIONABLE - Henderson missed the opener against Cincinnati but took part in offensive line drills for the first time this week.

Jalen Catalon, S (Undisclosed) DOUBTFUL - Catalon was injured during the win against Cincinnati and did not return. Pittman seemed doubtful when updating the all-conference safety's status, saying, "Well, we're not ready, really, to figure out exactly Catalon's situation. We haven't, let's say that I guess."

Myles Slusher, DB (Undisclosed) DOUBTFUL - Slusher is in the same situation as Catalon, as both did not practice at the beginning of the week.

Taurean Carter, DT (Knee) OUT - Still recovering from off-season surgery.

Kade Renfro, QB (ACL) OUT - Still recovering from an ACL tear suffered in December bowl practices.

