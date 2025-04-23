Beau Atkinson Latest Update: Will He Choose the South Carolina Gamecocks?
The latest update on Beau Atkinson's recruitment and will it be the South Carolina Gamecocks?
The South Carolina Gamecocks found themselves a playmaker in the transfer portal at EDGE last season in Kyle Kennard, and they are in the mix for another one in the spring portal. North Carolina EDGE Beau Atkinson is considered as one of the best players in the portal, so what is the latest update on his recruitment?
When the portal opened last Wednesday, several teams asserted themselves early on. Ohio State and Georgia were immediately linked, and then South Carolina popped up as well. However, it looks like the Buckeyes have surged as the leader as this one has progressed.
Georgia recently took EDGE defender Elo Modozie out of Army, which creates a feeling that they found their answer at the position. Atkinson took visits to both Ohio State and Georgia, which appears to have helped the Buckeyes' case to land the top portal prospect.
The Gamecocks do have star player Dylan Stewart returning for his second season at EDGE, but adding another playmaker on the defensive line would be a nice addition. South Carolina lost multiple contributors up front this offseason to the NFL draft and could likely use some more depth.
Atkinson still has multiple years of eligibility, and as this one continues to come down to a commitment, if the Gamecocks are going to land the former Tar Heel, they have some ground to make up on Ohio State.
