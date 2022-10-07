Best Bets For South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis sustained an injury against Ole Miss that, while not particularly serious, may sideline him for Saturday's game against South Carolina. In light of the news, many major sportsbooks have shifted the lines several times.

Bettors may want to stay away from this game's spread, as Levis' presence will drastically alter the point spread. Furthermore, his status won't be determined until minutes before kickoff.

Therefore, bettors may want to try alternate bets to stay engaged while ensuring they gamble responsibly. We analyzed our favorite bets for the game, and there were several that jumped out.

Spencer Rattler OVER 1.5 Passing TDs: +140 (Draft Kings)

This may be an odds play, considering quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown just four touchdowns on the season. However, there is reason to think he can achieve this number and cash a nice payout.

Kentucky runs simplistic concepts in its backend. Chances are if you identify pre-snap, they are running it post-snap. Rattler's eyes often betray him, so simple progressions will benefit him.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is attempting to settle Rattler into the offense by making things easy. They incorporated some downfield throws against South Carolina State, and if that trend continues, it's feasible for him to throw several touchdowns.

UNDER 9.5 First Quarter Points: +108 (Barstool Sportsbook)

First quarters haven't been friendly to South Carolina this season. They average 2.8 points in the first quarter and have only scored a touchdown in the opening period once.

Despite an uninspired offensive line, Kentucky has a questionable infatuation with running the football. This trend should only increase if Levis is ruled out of action, making 9.5 first-quarter points seem high.

There is some wiggle room here, as someone can score a touchdown and still hit the under. This feels like a layup if Levis is out of action, but things remain fluid one day before kickoff.

Parlay - SC +6.5 & UNDER 23.5 First Half Points: +224 (Fan Duel)

It doesn't feel like one of these teams will come out and blow the other out of the water. It definitely doesn't seem like this game will turn into a shootout where defenses can't keep up.

Many things are trending in South Carolina's way. You may even buy this line down to increase your odds, but if you keep the line chalk at +6.5, you can still find good odds. The tape tells us these two teams are more evenly matched than the country thinks; capitalize off that and bet on an early struggle.

