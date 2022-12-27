Blake Franks Sets Commitment Date

Tackle Blake Franks is one of the best offensive linemen in the country. He combines raw power and physicality with power, making him a surefire bet for major programs.

The in-state schools are heavily recruiting the South Carolina native. The Gamecocks and Clemson are heavily involved with his recruitment, and they won't have to wait much longer for a decision.

Franks told Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated that he intends to commit on February 7. Clemson will receive another visit in January before he makes the decision, and he was on South Carolina's campus in December.

South Carolina took several high-caliber offensive linemen in the 2023 cycle, including two tackles. However, Franks would be one of the most talented tackles they have signed in several seasons.

The coaching staff is also after two other 2024 tackles. Josiah Thompson and Kam Pringle are highly regarded recruits that included South Carolina in their top schools.

The offensive line fought hard in 2022 but often was outmatched. The program hopes to retain that effort while bringing in extremely talented football players that fit the billing of where college football is moving.

