Kam Pringle Sets Commitment Timeline

The South Carolina Gamecocks have finalized their offensive line recruitments for the 2023 recruiting cycle and are preparing to set most of their attention to the 2024 class.

Regarding the Palmetto State, the Gamecocks are in heavy contention for prospects like Blake Franks of Greenville and Josiah Thompson of Dillion. Still, the biggest name out of this elite group is Woodland High School's Kam Pringle.

Pringle is a prospect that has drawn the eyes of multiple powerhouse programs in the sport, with teams like Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, and many others vying for his services. South Carolina has remained a constant throughout the entire process.

Head coach Shane Beamer and the staff have hosted Pringle on multiple visits in Columbia, and the towering tackle is ready to shut down his recruitment. According to Phil Kornblut of the SportsTalk Media Network, Pringle is set to make a decision sometime next month.

From the sounds of it, South Carolina and Clemson are the two teams racing to the proverbial finish line, making the stakes in this recruiting battle even higher with bragging rights between the archrivals.

