What Mike Bobo Sees In Collin Hill

The South Carolina Gamecocks have found their man at quarterback in Collin Hill as they now gear up for the Sept. 26 home opener against Tennessee.

Friday offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spoke on what the decision came down to and how the Colorado State grad transfer ultimately won the starting position.

“I would just say he's been the most consistent on a daily basis,” Bobo said. “I think both [he and sophomore Ryan Hilinski] had you know good days, but over the long haul he had more consistent days and was more consistent and that's something that he's gotta continue to do for us to play well.”

The decision came after three scrimmages and Bobo admitted that he’s never had a competition go this late into fall camp, but do to the circumstances surrounding this season they were forced to adapt.

Bobo has watched Hill fight for the starting spot at Colorado State while recovering from multiple ACL tears. He said that watching him this year, Hill looks closer to the player that first joined The Rams years ago.

“After his third ACL there's really been no apprehension at all,” Bobo said. “He seems like back to when we first signed him out of high school. He’s not worried about it, he's stepping into his throws. He's not really concerned about it at all. I think he's at a point like ‘I get hurt I get hurt.’ He's not really worried about if that happens.”

Ultimately, Bobo feels Hill has meshed well with his teammates despite being the new guy and has the potential to be the leader and teammate South Carolina needs.