South Carolina Football Recruiting: Four-Star DB Kosci Barnes Signs With the Gamecocks

2026 four-star defensive back Kosci Barnes signs letter of intent with South Carolina on Wednesday during the Early National Signing Day period. Barnes is a part of a class that already features fellow four-star J'Zavien Currence.

The 6-foot-2 and 190 pound defensive back out of Greensboro, North Carolina, is a top 30 corner in the class and first committed to South Carolina this past July. In high school, he was a part of a Grimsley High School team that went 16-0 in 2024 that was capped off with a North Carolina 4A State Championship.

Scouting Barnes

Barnes is someone who can play both in zone coverage and in press when needed as shown by his high school tape. He also shows great recovering speed when trying to make plays.

"Displays natural coverage skills with his instincts and route recognition. Spent junior year working in both press and off-man coverage for North Carolina’s 4A champions. Will take his fair share of risks, but has the deep speed to recover in most cases," Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, writes.

Barnes is someone who could benefit from offseason training programs. While he may not play day one for South Carolina, he can make a great impact down the road.

"Embraces the role of an open-field tackler and should only get more effective as a run defender with a few semesters in a developmental lifting group. Likely going to experience some lumps early on in collegiate career, but projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with NFL upside if it all comes together," Ivins writes.

Sitting at the 21st spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting.

