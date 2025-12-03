South Carolina Football Recruiting: Three-Star DB Kejian "KJ" Johnson Signs With the Gamecocks

2026 three-star defensive back Kejian "KJ" Johnson signs letter of intent with South Carolina on Wednesday. Johnson is the second defensive back to sign with the Gamecocks during the Early National Signing Day period.

Johnson is a three-star safety prospect, the 64th ranked corner in the nation, 29th ranked player in Alabama, and the 496th overall player in the country. He joins four-star defensive back Kosci Barnes as the secondary signees so far in the class, with fellow four-star J"Zavien Currence expected to sign as well.

Another versatile piece for the secondary

Birmingham’s best is coming for the bright lights of Williams-Brice.



Welcome Home, @KejiaunJ_2026!! pic.twitter.com/ajVIAIRC32 — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) December 3, 2025

Johnson is able to come in and play both the safety and corner back spots for defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. The Gamecocks secondary was one of the lone bright spots for the team this past season. Should some players move on this offseason, Johnson may have a case to come in and play right away.

The 6-foot-2 and 175 pounder first committed to the Gamecocks over the summer. South Carolina had to hold off teams such as Mississippi State and Ole Miss during his recruitment. Johnson chose the Gamecocks in large part due to Gray and it's clear to see why. Gray has developed the likes of Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, Judge Collier, Vicari Swain, and more.

At 175 pounds, being in a SEC level nutrition program along with a strength and conditioning program, Johnson could benefit to add weight to his frame to help against the grind of a SEC schedule. While it make take some time, he could turn into an important piece for the Gamecocks.

Sitting at the 21st spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting, including signees, flips, and portal information.

