Bold Predictions: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

The Gamecocks need a big performance against Vanderbilt to ease nerves. Many are down on South Carolina following a disappointing showing against Missouri that set them back a few weeks.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company are hoping to prove once again they deserve the national recognition they received. They are the more talented team, but Vanderbilt has several players that will make things difficult.

Multiple players need big efforts to propel the garnet and black to victory. South Carolina has the individual talent to win this game comfortably; will that talent step up? That's yet to be seen.

Jaheim Bell Scores A Touchdown

Tight end Jaheim Bell's name should be in every bold predictions column this week. The coaching staff needs to reward his patience and maturity; he hasn't been featured for several weeks but has kept his head down and remained humble.

Bell has the talent to beat most defenders in college football. South Carolina can hide him across their formations, lining him up as an in-line tight end, X-receiver, and in stack sets.

The Gamecocks may involve him in the passing game out of condensed sets. They like running bench concepts when they are ahead of the sticks, and Bell can quickly create separation on the outside.

Tonka Hemingway Records A Sack

Every college football team needs a feel-good story, but defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway has become much more. He's an every-down pass rusher for a team that needs someone to win from the interior.

The Gamecocks employ an efficient, team pass-rush strategy that creates pressure. However, it's tough to get sacks in critical situations this way because you need to give edge rushers more creative freedom.

Therefore, Hemingway's innate ability to shed blocks on the interior has been massive for them. Hemingway can split double teams and gets after the passer at a high rate, a welcomed but unexpected development.

Antwane Wells Goes 100+

Wide receiver Antwane Wells has built quick chemistry with quarterback Spencer Rattler. Wells has a reliable presence; he can work the sidelines, has unique body control, and is strong at the catch point.

Vanderbilt has struggled defensively and will have to allocate many defenders in the box to slow down South Carolina's high-octane rushing attack. Therefore, Wells should be playing against man coverage or soft zone for most of the afternoon.

Rattler tends to look downfield against the blitz, and Wells has the speed to get behind defensive backs. The Gamecocks haven't gotten many explosive plays out of their passing game, but Wells could change that on Saturday.

