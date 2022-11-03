Brad Johnson "Back" From Injury

Linebacker Brad Johnson was a surprise scratch last weekend. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed he was questionable throughout the week, but the staff anticipated that he would play.

Alas, Johnson was held out of action. South Carolina linebackers did an admirable job filling in, but there was a learning curve. Missouri utilized play-action to draw their eyes before attacking with various zone beaters.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White spoke on Wednesday and mentioned that Johnson has practiced with the team this week. Beamer said earlier in the week that several players are questionable without naming them; whether Johnson is one of them is yet to be determined.

His presence would be a massive boost to a young linebacking core. They continue to improve each week, as eye discipline and tackling have been focuses over the past few weeks.

Johnson has the athleticism to make plays from various angles. He is still ramping up to SEC consistency but flashes once or twice per game. South Carolina gives him a lot of snaps and leverage to optimize his growth, and it sounds like that may continue on Saturday.

