Tonka Hemingway Becoming Disruptive Force

Earlier in the season, defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway was in the right place at the right time. He recovered a fumble and ran in a two-point conversion, highlight reel plays that had more to do with positioning than dominant football.

However, Hemingway continues to get more opportunities. He's been one of the most disruptive players on the defensive front, rushing the passer at a high rate. His snap count reflects that in recent weeks:

First Five Weeks: 25.4 snaps per game

Last Three Weeks: 44.7 snaps per game

Hemingway's production has skyrocketed this season; he has logged 18 pressures, 11 hurries, and three sacks. He finds unique ways to split double teams on the inside, pressuring the quarterback into quick throws.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens is his running mate; Pickens attracts a lot of attention because of his strength and pad level. Therefore, Hemingway gets to play off him and make plays in pass rush, an ideal situation for a first-time starter.

Missouri had a tough time slowing Hemingway down. He was the only player on their defensive front who consistently got close to the football, as Pickens and defensive end Jordan Burch garnered a lot of attention from offensive linemen.

South Carolina needs this effort moving forward. An effective interior pass rush is a luxury many teams don't have, as rushing from the inside is one of the hardest things to do in football.

Kentucky and Missouri had difficulties adapting to Hemingway, forcing them to abandon long-developing pass plays. This will prove especially helpful against a team like Clemson, which thrives on its ability to work the middle of the field.

Defensive tackle is one of the most physically demanding positions, which is why Hemingway's ability to get after the passer consistently is a marvel. We will see if he can sustain this pace, but things look quite good now.

