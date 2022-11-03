Marcus Satterfield Relives Missouri Debacle

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has been under fire the past few days. The Gamecocks are coming off their worst offensive performance since week three.

South Carolina mustered only 203 total yards of offense against Missouri, including a meager thirty-two rushing yards. It was a showing that left fans both vexed and baffled, and when asked about his general thoughts on the game, Satterfield said that nothing went right on Saturday afternoon.

"It was very disappointing, the production, the execution, everything. Thought we had a really good week of practice, thought our guys were ready to go, and we never could get going. Couldn't get a first down to stay on the field."

The inability to get first downs was a dangerous cycle for quarterback Spencer Rattler and company. They couldn't find any offensive rhythm and utilize the offensive staff's game plan.

"We got caught this past week [with] four possessions in the first half where we went three-and-out or five-and-out, and then a 16-play drive, [and] the 16-play drive was a lot of two-minute tempo stuff. So you go into halftime, and you've done nothing from a game plan standpoint of setting anything up [because] you can't stay out there long enough. We didn't get to a lot of the plays that we had practiced all week."

When broached with a question regarding anything he would've done differently, Satterfield said that changing the offensive tempo midway through the second quarter was his biggest regret.

"Just going back and looking at the game, with eleven minutes [or] twelve minutes [left in the first half], we were already in what we call rally mode cause we were down two touchdowns, so we were having to play fast and try to get chunk [plays] and try to save timeouts and try to score. If I had a do-over, I probably would go back and just play that as a true possession, [where] if it takes eight minutes, it takes eight minutes, but just go get a touchdown [and] run your offense. I probably got to rally [tempo] a little too early."

