BREAKING: LaNorris Sellers Injured During South Carolina's Matchup With Vanderbilt
South Carolina Gamecocks Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has suffered an injury during the team's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are currently in the midst of an SEC battle with the Vanderbilt Commodores and are looking to advance to 3-0 in hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, it appears one of their players has suffered an injury.
Update: LaNorris Sellers will not return in tonight's game.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers took a hard hit during the first half of the contest and has not returned to the game since. Sellers is one of the leading performers on the Gamecocks' offense and was listed on numerous preseason Heisman Trophy watachlists.
As the Gamecocks look to begin the second half, Sellers will be a crucial piece for Carolina's week three matchup. Updates to this player's condition will be provided as they are released by the Gamecocks' medical staff.
South Carolina Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt Commodores Pregame Injury Report:
Vanderbilt
- QUESTIONABLE: DL #5 Yilanan Ouattara
- PROBABLE: RB #22 Makhilyn Young
- PROBABLE: RB #28 Sedrick Alexander
- PROBABLE: OL #50 Chase Mitchell
South Carolina
- DOUBTFUL: DB #8 Judge Collier
- DOUBTFUL: TE #87 Brady Hunt
- PROBABLE: DB #4 Vicari Swain
- PROBABLE: DB #15 Brandon Cisse
- PROBABLE: DB #18 Jaquel Holman
How to Watch South Carolina vs Vanderbilt:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 13th, 2025
- Game time: 7:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color), and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: