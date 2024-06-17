Caleb Williams: The New Defensive Force for South Carolina Gamecocks
Meet South Carolina's new defensive force Caleb Williams, a defensive lineman committed to the 2025 recruiting class.
Caleb Williams is a top defensive lineman for the 2025 recruiting cycle. He committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on May 15, 2024. He is 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, and plays for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Williams is a four-star recruit known for his relentless effort and disruptive play.
In his junior season in 2023, Williams earned All-State honors. He showed his dominance with 60 tackles, 12 sacks, and 20 tackles for loss. He often overpowered offensive linemen and caused trouble for opposing teams.
Williams chose South Carolina over top programs like Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and LSU. His commitment shows his belief in Coach Beamer’s vision. He wants to help the Gamecocks rise in the SEC. Williams has a strong bond with the coaching staff and sees great potential in the team.
As he prepares for his senior season at Grayson High School, Williams focuses on improving his technique. He aims to lead his team to success. Gamecock fans can look forward to a fierce defender who will anchor the defensive line at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Caleb Williams has the size, speed, and skill to be a key player for the South Carolina Gamecocks. His ability to disrupt plays and lead will be crucial for building a strong defense in Columbia.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!