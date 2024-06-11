Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Jaquel Holman, an exceptional athlete from Blackville-Hilda High School in Blackville, South Carolina, committed to joining Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2025 season on June 8. Holman is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound three-star athlete known for his versatility, playing both running back and linebacker during his high school career.
Holman had an outstanding junior year in 2023, earning the South Carolina Region 4-A Player of the Year and All-State honors. He recorded 1,610 rushing yards and26 touchdowns on 153 carries, with an impressive average of over 10 yards per carry. His track achievements further highlighted his speed and agility, as he won state championships in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter dashes with times of 10.81 seconds, 21.98 seconds, and 41.90 seconds, respectively.
Holman chose South Carolina over other offers from Pittsburgh, Old Dominion, Liberty, Gardner-Webb, and The Citadel.
As he prepares for his senior season, Jaquel Holman is poised to make significant contributions to Blackville-Hilda High School and to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Gamecock fans should look forward to his dynamic playmaking abilities.
