Can This South Carolina Linebacker Emerge as a Star in 2025?
During this offseason, the South Carolina Gamecocks have been discussed as a team who can potentially make a run in 2025 and earn a spot in the upcoming College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks having stars on their roster like quarterback LaNorris Sellers and EDGE Dylan Stewart are two of the main reasons many think they can shock the nation. However, it will take more than these two for the Gamecocks to be among the nation’s best.
Sophomore linebacker Fred Johnson is one player who could be a key component for the Gamecocks this season. With the exit of Demetrius Knight Jr., who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, there is a need for an inside linebacker to command the defense and be dominant. With players like Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr. on the edge, and DQ Smith leading the secondary at safety, it’s paramount that Johnson steps up as the key figure for the linebacker room.
Johnson, a former four-star prospect from Norfolk, VA has all the physical tools to be an alpha for the Gamecocks. He stands at 6-foot-3 and is right around 250 pounds. He combines his stout physique with impressive speed and instinctive reactions that allow him to process and make plays at a high clip. Whether it be interior run support or running down outside runs from sideline to sideline, Johnson has the tools to be a bonafide playmaker.
While he has the physical pieces to be a star, perhaps Johnson’s most important role will be his leadership. Though just a sophomore, playing mike linebacker requires leading and often being the signal caller for the defense. In an interview with 24/7 Sports, Johnson admitted developing as a leader is one of his priorities for 2025. He also stated that Shawn Murphy, his fellow linebacker who transferred from Florida St. has also emerged as a leader, which has motivated Johnson to raise his game and leadership to another level.
Johnson performing at an elite level is critical for the Gamecocks to be a playoff team this season If he is able to translate his development from the offseason to the field on Saturdays, the Gamecocks will once again boast one one of the best defenses in the country, and certainly will have the opportunity to make a championship run.
Johnson will begin his sophomore campaign on August 30 as the Gamecocks take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA at 3 PM.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: