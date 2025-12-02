Four South Carolina Gamecocks Who Could Enter the Transfer Portal
After losing their final game of the season in the Palmetto Bowl against the Clemson Tigers, the offseason is officially here for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks had aspirations of competing for a playoff spot, but ultimately were unable to string together wins and finished the season at 4-8. Given the disappointment, there are imminent changes on the horizon.
One of the most impactful changes due will result from the transfer portal. In years past, the portal has changed the trajectory of rosters and outcomes of the ensuing season. The portal is a bit different this season, as there is only one window and it’s open between January 2-16.
Given how the season panned out, it’s likely that the Gamecocks will have some shake up on their roster. Here are some Gamecocks who could find themselves in the portal when it opens up in January.
- Mazeo Bennett Jr., WR- It’s no secret that the air attack for the Gamecocks in 2025 was a failure. One player who felt the impact of those struggles was sophomore receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. After a successful freshman campaign that found Bennett scoring three touchdowns and putting up 367 yards, Bennett was expected to be a critical part of the Gamecocks’ success in 2025. Instead, he was virtually nonexistent. The Greenville, SC native didn’t score once and failed to tally 100 yards on just ten receptions. Bennett also aired his grievances on X after the heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M shortly after the game concluded, which was likely the sign that his time as a Gamecock would be ending soon.
- Dylan Stewart, EDGE- One of the most talented players in college football headed into the season was former five-star Dylan Stewart. There was no shortage in flashes of elite ability this season for Stewart, but his sack total decreased, which was likely due to the increased attention he received after last season as well as the lack of pass rush threat as compared to 2024. The preseason All-American also missed time due to injury. However, it seemed the struggles of the season as a whole took a toll on Stewart, who exhibited signs of frustration with negative body language, which included him trying to skip out on the team’s Alma Mater before being pulled back on the field by coach Beamer. Stewart’s talent is undeniable and would be welcomed by nearly any team in the sport.
- LaNorris Sellers QB- We posted yesterday regarding the future of LaNorris Sellers as a Gamecock. Sellers has an overwhelming regression that took him from being a potential QB1 in the draft to disappearing from mock draft boards. Can Sellers afford another year of regression like the one who just experienced? Probably not. Perhaps the only option for Sellers to get back in the favor of NFL scouts is to find a team who will build a system that allows him to thrive and develop his talent. The hiring of the next offensive coordinator at South Carolina could be pivotal in Sellers’s decision to stay or leave the team. It’s also worth noting that Sellers leaving would likely take his younger brother Jayden, who admitted he wants to continue to play with his older brother.
- Jalon Kilgore, DB- The secondary for Gamecocks did a lot of shuffling due to injuries, but Jalon Kilgore proved to be a standout for team throughout the season as he tallied two picks on the season and seemed to always be in the center of a big play. In a press conference after the Clemson game, Kilgore stated he was “going to talk to his coaches and do what was best for him and his family.” Kilgore entering the portal would be a major loss for the team, as he’s been one of the best performers in the Gamecocks’ secondary over the past two seasons.
