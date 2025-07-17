Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn Ranks as Top 10 Cornerback in the NFL
Carolina Panther and former South Carolina Gamecock Jaycee Horn ranked as a top 10 cornerback in the NFL.
ESPN has continued to release their preseason top 10 rankings at each position ahead of the upcoming season, and the latest edition was cornerbacks. NFL executives, scouts and coaches revealed their latest list and former South Carolina Gamecock Jaycee Horn made the cut.
Horn came in at number seven this year after being ranked number four on last year's list. The Carolina Panther cornerback played in every game last season for the first time in his career and racked up 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and 13 pass deflections. One NFL staff member said health is the only concern for the Horn.
"His only thing is health," an NFC personnel evaluator said. "When he's been on the field the past three years, he's been good. Can play inside and out, urgent and physical in the run game."
Perhaps one reason why Horn struggles to play a full season is because he doesn't play the position like a normal cornerback.
"That's supposed to be the worst tackler of the (defense) -- not him," an NFC offensive coach said. "He'll clean that up."
Horn spent three seasons at South Carolina before he was drafted in first round of the 2021 NFL draft at eighth overall. In four seasons with the Panthers, Horn has accumulated five interceptions, 153 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 26 pass deflections. He is now setting up for what many are expecting to be another impressive season from the one-time Pro Bowl nominee.
