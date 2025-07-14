What SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Said at SEC Media Days and How it Affects South Carolina
SEC Media Days have officially kicked off on Monday morning with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey taking the stage. Sankey took time in his speech to focus on the biggest questions surrounding the sport, which includes one statement that could affect the Gamecocks this fall.
From eligibility lawsuits, to NIL, and expansion talks across college sports, Commissioner Sankey spoke on the ever evolving landscape of college athletics.
"There is a lot going on in and around college sports," Sankey said. "It seems as if one wakes up and there's yet a new story, a new opinion, a new piece of commentary, or a new direction that's been suggested.
One issue that specifically pertains to the South Carolina Gamecocks this fall is the question surrounding eligibility, specifically on running back Rahsul Faison, who is still awaiting his fate from the NCAA. Sankey speaks about these lawsuits, like the one from Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, and how it is negatively impacting high school athletes today.
"We have congressional activity," Sankey continues. "We wonder what might be the next state law to be introduced, or the next lawsuit. We're interested in litigation that has resulted in individuals being eligible to participate in college sports well into their mid-20s. That starts to remove opportunities for aspiring high school athletes."
In the past college athletes had four years of eligibility, with a fifth available due to a redshirt. Since 2020, due to Covid years, players have been able to play longer than those in the past. Sankey continues his speech by saying college athletics needs to return to a common standard on the topic of eligibility.
"“There is a need to return to a common standard for athletics participation eligibility, embedded in the undergraduate educational experience, fostering a college going culture among high school athletes who seek a college sports opportunity, while requiring ongoing and meaningful academic progress towards a degree, and not subject to NCAA waivers, or legal decisions that vary from courtroom to courtroom," Sankey said.
South Carolina's Shane Beamer, Nick Barrett, LaNorris Sellers, and DQ Smith are participating in SEC Media Days in Atlanta. Stay tuned for all the coverage surrounding the Gamecocks and what they say this week.
