South Carolina Football Recruiting: Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter Sings With the Gamecocks

2026 three-star interior offensive lineman Anthony Baxter officially signs his letter of intent to play for South Carolina on Wednesday during Early National Signing Day. Baxter is the second interior lineman to sign with the Gamecocks so far as the team tries to retool its offensive line room.

The 6-foot-3 and 335 pound offensive lineman out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, committed to the Gamecocks back in May 2024. He has stuck with that commitment as one of the first in South Carolina's 2026 class and now makes it officially with his signature on Wednesday.

Offensive Line Outlook

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks interim offensive line coach Shawn Elliott directs his players against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Baxter joins five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray so far as signees on Wednesday morning. Fellow offensive line recruit Zyon Guiles is also expected to sign as a part of the class. Grabbing as many high level guys to add to that room is imperative as it did not live up to expectations throughout the 2025 season.

Baxter, Gray, and Guiles are the only three offensive lineman in South Carolina's 2026 recruiting class, barring any unexpected flip targets. Those three players average 6-foot-3.5 and over 303 pounds. More beef coming to a line looking to protect next year's quarterback, whoever that may be.

Gray is the more versatile lineman in the class as his elite traits can help him at either guard or tackle. However should he play guard going forawrd, he and Baxter could help anchor the interior for years to come. The Gamecocks will all but assuredly add some pieces in the transfer portal, as they have done each of the last two off-season's, but Baxter and the incoming freshman have an opportunity to compete for playing time right away.

Sitting at the 22nd spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: