South Carolina Gamecocks vs Clemson Tigers: Kickoff Time, How-To-Watch, and more
South Carolina is just days away from their final home game of the season as they host Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl. The Tigers are riding a five game winning streak at Williams-Brice Stadium, dating back to 2013. Can the Gamecocks buck this trend in the final game of 2025? Here's how to tune in on Saturday to watch if it will happen.
Last season was a thrilling road victory for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks. Beamer is a perfect 2-0 on when his team is on the road in this matchup, but has yet to win a home game in the series (0-2). In a down year for both teams, perhaps this is the year Beamer turns that around. Oddsmakers seem to think it could happen as they have South Carolina as the favorites entering Saturday's matchup.
If you're looking to watch the game or go to the game, we have you covered with all the information you'll need below.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Clemson:
- Gameday: Saturday, November 29th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Clemson Broadcast Team: Clemson Tigers Radio Network - The Roar – WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
Weather Report:
If you are heading to the game. bring your jackets for what is setting up to be a chilly early afternoon in Columbia. The Weather Channel is estimating a high of 49 degrees and a low of 35 degrees for Saturday. Kickoff should be in the low 40s.
If you are looking to go to the game, tickets are still available and can be here. Clemson leads the all-time series against the Gamecocks, 73-44-4. South Carolina is looking for its first home win in the series since 2013.
