LaNorris Sellers Previews Opponents for 2025 Season at SEC Media Days
LaNorris Sellers is one of the most anticipated players in the country for the upcoming season. No matter the opponent, all eyes will be on the Heisman hopeful to lead the South Carolina Gamecocks to victories.
Invited to represent the Gamecocks at SEC Media Day, Sellers has been peppered with questions regarding all aspects of the upcoming season. One point of emphasis for the upcoming redshirt sophomore was looking onto some of the teams they will be playing next season.
One reporter mentioned how their contest with the Sooners last year wasn’t a close one, but how their head coach Brent Venables is known for a defensive scheme that is troublesome for opposing quarterbacks. Sellers had the following to say.
“It's exactly what you [reporter] said. They [OU] did a lot of different stuff, some stuff I've never seen before just playing his defense. I know he [Venables] was at Clemson before that. I knew their [OU] defense was good going into the game, even being at Clemson just the record they had there… Then it was similar at Oklahoma, similar scheme, but a lot of -- they were smart, they disguised well, they did stuff good. And they were physical as well.”
Sellers was also asked about their matchup with Texas A&M at Kyle Field towards the end of the season, another matchup in which the Gamecocks were victorious in 2024. Sellers responded with the following regarding his recollection of last year’s matchup as well as his anticipation for traveling to Kyle Field.
“I look forward to [Kyle Field]. I’ve heard so much about the stadium so I'm ready to see that. We went my freshman year. We played at, like, 12ish. Even when we played it was kind of loud. It was cool seeing all the military stuff before the game, the pregame warm-ups when they're walking around the field [and] all that. Texas A&M was an exciting game just because it was a night game as well.”
“[Texas A&M] were big [and] physical,” Sellers continued.” I remember Sheman Stewart hitting me one specific play. We talk about that all the time. But they're super fast [and] physical. They're smart. Looking forward to it.”
The Gamecocks are set to face the Oklahoma Sooners on October 18 and the Texas A&M Aggies on November 18.
