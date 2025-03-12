CBS Sports Names Former Gamecock and Cowboys star RB Rico Dowdle a Top 10 Free Agent
CBS Sports has named former Gamecock and Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle as one of the top 10 remaining free agents.
A former 4-star recruit from Asheville, NC, Dowdle committed to South Carolina as part of the class of 2016. He quickly became one of the SEC’s top running backs, though his college career was an up-and-down journey due to injuries. Despite those setbacks, he finished his time in Columbia with 2,167 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
After going undrafted — largely because of his injury history — Dowdle signed with the Cowboys and carved out a key role on special teams, even returning kicks, something he never did at South Carolina. He eventually earned the RB2 role, becoming a fan favorite and showing flashes of his potential.
When Dallas decided to move on from Tony Pollard, they put their faith in Dowdle, opting not to sign a bigger-name back and instead naming him the starting running back. In his first year as a starter, Dowdle ran for 1,079 yards (12th in the NFL) with 5 touchdowns, adding 249 receiving yards for a total of 1,328 all-purpose yards — a breakout season that put him on the map.
With free agency heating up, CBS ranked Dowdle as the 3rd-best available free agent, sitting just behind a superstar name like Aaron Rodgers.
One team reportedly linked to Dowdle is the Las Vegas Raiders, who could offer him a deal worth up to $6 million per year. If that happens, Dowdle would be just outside of the top 10 with some saying he could land a deal putting him into the top 10.
