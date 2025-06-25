LaNorris Sellers Responds to Thomas Castellanos’ Comments About Alabama Football
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers responds to Florida State's Thomas Castellanos' comments about Alabama football.
The college football offseason became a little more interesting earlier this week as Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos sent some preliminary "trash talk" towards the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Castellanos, who is scheduled to face the Crimson Tide in week one of the regular season, claimed that Alabama no longer has Nick Saban to save them, and that he didn't see how the Tide's defense would stop him.
The Seminole's comments sparked many reactions from numerous figures within the sport, including South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who rebutted Castellanos' remarks and shared his personal opinion on what it was like to play against an Alabama football team during an interview with Zach Gelb.
"Alabama is still Alabama to me," said Sellers. "They were good last year, they're a big team. They're big, strong, and fast. That's how I remember watching them growing up, and I don't really think they've changed that much. Obviously, they've got a new coaching staff and all of that. But that's still SEC ball and that's still Bama."
Sellers and the Gamecocks were narrowly defeated by Alabama in Tuscaloosa last season by a score of 27-25. The Gamecocks quarterback finished with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns before just barely failing to lead to team to a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The two teams are scheduled to face each other again during the 2025 regular season.
South Carolina and Sellers will face the Crimson Tide in Columbia this season on Saturday, October 25th. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup have not been announced yet.
