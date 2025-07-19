Gamecock Digest

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Demetrius Knight to Record Breaking Rookie Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight to a four-year deal.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight to a four-year deal.

The Cincinnati Bengals made NFL history after they signed rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight to a four-year deal with nearly 80 percent fully guaranteed at signing.. It’s the first time in NFL history that the 49th pick has had guarantees in year four, according to Jordan Schultz.

It's estimated that Knight's contract is worth about $9 million for his rookie contract based on the slot he was drafted at.

Knight was a second-round pick in this year's NFL draft via the Bengals. He was a key piece to South Carolina's defense in 2024 and he is setting up to be a vital player for his new team as a rookie. According to reports earlier in the offseason, Knight is on track to be a starter for the organization this season.

Knight joined the Gamecocks after four seasons with Georgia Tech and one with Charlotte. He was voted quickly as a captain and the most outstanding senior by his teammates. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and finished second on the team in tackles (82).

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football