South Carolina Football Recruiting: Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson Signs With the Gamecocks

Once a top recruit in the 2027 recruiting class, four-star athlete Sequel Patterson reclassified to the 2026 class and now signs with South Carolina. Patterson is the 12th signee of the Early National Signing Day period for the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot and 175 pound athlete, projected receiver, from Fort Mill, South Carolina, committed to the Gamecocks during the summer. Patterson is rated as the 230th overall player in the class, 12th ranked athlete in the country, and fifth overall player in the state.

Explosive receiver

While he could play in a lot of spots, it appears he is projected to be on the offensive side of the ball. One where he could excel at due to his physical traits.

"Supercharged athlete that could project to a variety of different positions in college, but is likely to add most value as a slot receiver and return specialist given his ability to create chunk plays. Owns a naturally low center of gravity as he’s on the smaller side, but has exceptional bounce and can leap into a different stratosphere," Andrew Ivins, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, writes.

Receivers need more than just speed. Creating separation for your quarterback is an ideal trait to the best guys, and one that Patterson does well.

"Creates separation as a route runner with slick cuts and head fakes as he gears down and then launches out of his breaks. Frequently makes the first wave of tacklers miss when targeted in the quick perimeter game and has the acceleration to beat defenders to the edge. Type of player where the staff needs a plan, but multi-sport profile and three-phase production suggest he’s got a chance to be a difference-maker on Saturdays," Ivins writes.

Sitting at the 21st spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting, including signees, flips, and portal information.

