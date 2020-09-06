Jadeveon Clowney Agrees To One-Year Deal With Tennessee Titans

The wait is over and the Tennessee Titans have emerged as the winner of the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes.

The former South Carolina Gamecock agreed to a one-year deal worth $15 million according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Russini reported Saturday night that it was down to the New Orleans Saints and the Titans with the Baltimore Ravens also in the mix, but ultimately Tennessee was willing to spend the necessary money to land the 27-year-old defensive end.

Money was at the forefront of the holdout as Clowney wasn't shy about making his asking price known. Over the summer, he reportedly turned down a $17 million a year an offer from the Miami Dolphins, who have been pursuing Clowney since before he was traded to Seattle, and was looking for $20 million a year, which is comparable to Khalil Mack.

Health is still a concern with Clowney- His career his been marred by injuries most recently a core injury suffered this past season, but he'll have a chance to show he's still worth it as the NFL is set to kick off this season.

There will be no preseason games this year, so the Titans will hit the field Sept. 14 on the road against the Denver Broncos.