SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseball
Search

Jadeveon Clowney Agrees To One-Year Deal With Tennessee Titans

Chaunte'l Powell

The wait is over and the Tennessee Titans have emerged as the winner of the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes.

The former South Carolina Gamecock agreed to a one-year deal worth $15 million according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Russini reported Saturday night that it was down to the New Orleans Saints and the Titans with the Baltimore Ravens also in the mix, but ultimately Tennessee was willing to spend the necessary money to land the 27-year-old defensive end. 

Money was at the forefront of the holdout as Clowney wasn't shy about making his asking price known. Over the summer, he reportedly turned down a $17 million a year an offer from the Miami Dolphins, who have been pursuing Clowney since before he was traded to Seattle, and was looking for $20 million a year, which is comparable to Khalil Mack.

Health is still a concern with Clowney- His career his been marred by injuries most recently a core injury suffered this past season, but he'll have a chance to show he's still worth it as the NFL is set to kick off this season. 

There will be no preseason games this year, so the Titans will hit the field Sept. 14 on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jadeveon Clowney Has A New Home

https://twitter.com/diannaESPN/status/1302400247843508225?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Schmidt Records Strikeout In Debut With The Yankees

University of South Carolina alum Clarke Schmidt was called up and played in his first game with the New York Yankees Friday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Ticket Information Announced For Gamecock Soccer

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department announced ticketing information for the 2020 soccer season with a majority of tickets being allocated to student-athlete and coach family members

University of South Carolina Athletics

Iron Will Sharpen Iron In Gamecocks' Second Scrimmage

As the Gamecocks' hit the field for scrimmage number two, the offense and defense will have to push each other in order to create the depth South Carolina needs for this upcoming season.

Chaunte'l Powell

Clowney Sweepstakes Reportedly Down To Two Teams

https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1302326991866286086?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Donald Trump Announces Lou Holtz To Receive Medal Of Freedom

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1302000176614248449?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Three Things The Gamecocks Want To Fix During Scrimmage Two

As the Gamecocks continue to gear up for the Sept. 26 opener against Tennessee, here are three immediate things the Gamecocks are looking to clean up based on last week’s scrimmage.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Announce Football Mini-Plans and Seat Selection Details

The five football games scheduled for Williams-Brice Stadium this fall with limited seating capacity will be split into two mini-packs available exclusively to season ticket purchasers.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Inside The Newly Renovated Williams-Brice Stadium

As the season is set to kick off on Sept. 26, South Carolina Gamecock fans have one more thing to look forward to.

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp Simulates Game Week Practices

The South Carolina football team practiced again on Thursday morning in shells as they work towards the September 26 season opener against the Tennessee Volunteers.

University of South Carolina Athletics