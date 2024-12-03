Gamecock Digest

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Will South Carolina Make the Top 12?

Predicting if the South Carolina Gamecocks will make the top 12 in the newest college football playoff rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
A new edition of the college football playoff rankings will be revealed Tuesday evening and South Carolina will once again be rising up the rankings. Partially due to their win over the Clemson Tigers on the road and partially due to Ohio State and Miami dropping games this past weekend as well. The Gamecocks have remained one of the hottest teams in the sport, but will it be enough to crack the top 12?

While the Gamecocks did hand Clemson their third loss of the season, they still made the ACC championship game thanks to Syracuse knocking off Miami. The Tigers lost two of their games to SEC opponents and just one game to a conference opponent. So while many thought whichever team won Saturday's Palmetto Bowl game would have the best playoff odds, it looks like Clemson still does as a win automatically gets them in. With that said, here is a prediction of where South Carolina will land in this week's edition of the playoff rankings:

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Penn State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Tennessee
  7. SMU
  8. Indiana
  9. Ohio State
  10. Boise State
  11. Arizona State
  12. Alabama
  13. South Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Miami
  16. Iowa State
  17. Clemson
  18. UNLV
  19. BYU
  20. Colorado
  21. Illinois
  22. Missouri
  23. Syracuse
  24. Army
  25. Memphis

