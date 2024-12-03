College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Will South Carolina Make the Top 12?
Predicting if the South Carolina Gamecocks will make the top 12 in the newest college football playoff rankings.
A new edition of the college football playoff rankings will be revealed Tuesday evening and South Carolina will once again be rising up the rankings. Partially due to their win over the Clemson Tigers on the road and partially due to Ohio State and Miami dropping games this past weekend as well. The Gamecocks have remained one of the hottest teams in the sport, but will it be enough to crack the top 12?
While the Gamecocks did hand Clemson their third loss of the season, they still made the ACC championship game thanks to Syracuse knocking off Miami. The Tigers lost two of their games to SEC opponents and just one game to a conference opponent. So while many thought whichever team won Saturday's Palmetto Bowl game would have the best playoff odds, it looks like Clemson still does as a win automatically gets them in. With that said, here is a prediction of where South Carolina will land in this week's edition of the playoff rankings:
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Boise State
- Arizona State
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- UNLV
- BYU
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Missouri
- Syracuse
- Army
- Memphis
