Shane Beamer Puts LaNorris Sellers' Name Into the Heisman Mix
When LaNorris Sellers became South Carolina's starting quarterback prior to the season, there was a lot of hype, but a lot of unknown as well. With the regular season now finished, those unknowns have been answered. And the Gamecocks found they a winner at the quarterback spot.
It wasn't always pretty, especially after week one. But week after week throughout the year, Sellers continued to get better. So much so that after the Gamecocks win over Clemson, South Carolina's Shane Beamer had this to say about his young star.
"LaNorris Sellers is the best player in the country," Coach Beamer said about the redshirt freshman.
Sellers finished Saturday's game going 13/21 through the air for 164 yards. The most impressive part was his ability to get out of sacks and make big runs down the field. He gashed the Tigers defense on the ground for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It's Sellers' play all year that Coach Beamer believes should put him in line for the sport's most coveted award.
"And all you media people that vote on the Heisman, if you're not voting for that guy for in the mix of the Heisman Trophy, you're out of your minds," Coach Beamer throwing LaNorris Sellers' name into the Heisman mix.
Coach Beamer doubles down asking who has done what Sellers has done for South Carolina.
"Name a player in the country that's done more than that kid has this year, particularly today. In the environments he's done it in, the moments he's done it in. He put our team on his back today," Coach Beamer said after Sellers' performance against Clemson.
With just over a minute left in the game, after a false start penalty set the Gamecocks' offense back to a 3rd and 16, Sellers did what he's done so many times this season, he stepped up. Sellers took the snap, evaded rushers, and scrambled for a touchdown to put the game's final points on the board.
While Sellers won't win the Heisman this season, Gamecock fans, coaches, and teammates know that they have a dude at the quarterback spot for the forseeable future.
