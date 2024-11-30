South Carolina Upsets 12 Clemson on the Road in Death Valley
The 15th ranked South Carolina Gamecocks came into Death Valley and upset 12th ranked Clemson. This win extends the Gamecocks winning streak to six and gives them their first nine win season since 2013.
It was a low scoring affair in Clemson, South Carolina. Defenses won most of the day until the fourth quarter where the Gamecocks really started to get going.
The Gamecocks almost gave the game away after two turnovers in Tiger territory. They were able to overcome those second half mistakes due to the performance of the Gamecocks defense and clutch runs from LaNorris Sellers.
Gsamecocks had first and ten inside the 13-yard quickly turn into third and fifteen after an incompletion and false start. But the Tigers defense had not been able to get Sellers on the ground all game as he scrambled once again and found the end zone for the second time.
Sellers finished the game going 13/21 through the air for 164 yards and an interception. On the ground he was dangerous, finishing with 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Demetrius Knight Jr. had a day. He finished with 10 tackles and sealed the game with an interception.
This win marks the Gamecocks second Palmetto Bowl win uncer head coach Shane Beamer. With this victory, Coach Beamer officially passes Steve Spurrier for most wins in a coach's first four years in program history.
What's next? The Gamecocks won't be playing in the SEC Championship game, so they'll have to await their fate on next Sunday's College Football Playoff Selection Show.
