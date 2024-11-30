South Carolina and Clemson Are Locked in a Defensive Slug Fest
The Palmetto Bowl has surely lived up to the hype between 15 ranked South Carolina and 12 ranked Clemson. The Gamecocks and Tigers defenses have been the story so far through one half.
Both teams have had two drives a piece that ended either ended in a score or a redzone turnover. South Carolina took the ball into Clemson territory on the opening drive of the game after a 38-yard LaNorris Sellers run. Four plays later Clemson's TJ Parker sacks Sellers and forces a fumble. Clemson drove into the redzone after a big pass play from Tigers' QB Cade Klubnik to WR TJ Moore. They would get stuffed on fourth down inside the 20.
Clemson opened up the scoring early in the second quarter on a Cade Klubnik 17-yard touchdown scramble. South Carolina answered on the very next drive with a 25-yard touchdown run by Sellers.
South Carolina ended the half with 178 total yards, 71 yards through the air and 107 yards on the ground. Sellers is the game's leading rusher with 51 yards on 6 carries. RB Raheim Sanders leads the team in receiving with one catch for 20 yards.
Defensively, Demetrius Knight Jr has been all over the field for South Carolina. He finished the half with 7 tackles. TJ Sanders and Bam Martin-Scott both had tackles for loss.
Clemson won the opening coin toss and elected to defer. They will get the ball to begin the second half.
