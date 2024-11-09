College Gameday Makes Picks for South Carolina vs Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off of a massive victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. Texas A&M was undefeated in conference play going into Saturday and the Gamecocks handed their first loss in dominating fashion. They are now faced with a game against Vanderbilt, who has a been a major surprise this season.
Vanderbilt is fresh off of a win this past weekend as well as they defeated the Auburn Tigers at home. The Commodores are ranked 24th in the latest AP poll rankings and clinched bowl eligibility with their win over the Tigers. Both South Carolina and Vanderbilt have proven they are dangerous teams this season, and this weekend they will face off against one another.
Ahead of the matchup, the college gameday crew has made their picks for this weekend' game between the two programs.
South Carolina vs Vanderbilt College Gameday Picks
Desmond Howard: Go Gamecocks! I've got South Carolina.
Pat McAfee: Give me the Cocks to beat Vandy today!
Nick Saban: This Vandy teams keeps surprising people. I am going Vanderbilt.
Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne (Celebrity Guest Pickers): I'm going with Vanderbilt.
Kirk Herbstreit: Shane Beamer wins it.
Lee Corso: I think Vandy ends up winning.
