College Gameday Predictions for South Carolina vs LSU

Desmond Howard, left, Reece Davis, Pat McAfee Nick Saban, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit live broadcast during ESPN Gameday near Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are taking on the LSU Tigers this weekend in what is expected to be the biggest game of the entire weekend. The Gamecocks are fresh off of a road victory against the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tigers are fighting their way back from a week one loss against USC after defeating Nicholls State last weekend.

College Gameday is in town for the matchup and the crew has made their predictions for the big game. South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley joined the desk as the guest picker. Here is what they said about the game:

College Gameday Picks: South Carolina vs LSU

Desmond Howard: LSU

Nick Saban: LSU is the more talented team. Give me LSU

Pat McAfee: Give me South Carolina. Spurs Up! Shane Beamer gets a moneumental win.

Dawn Staley: Give me the South Carolina Gamecocks by two touchdowns.

Lee Corso: Picks the LSU headgear

