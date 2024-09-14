College Gameday Predictions for South Carolina vs LSU
College Gameday crew makes predictions for South Carolina vs LSU.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are taking on the LSU Tigers this weekend in what is expected to be the biggest game of the entire weekend. The Gamecocks are fresh off of a road victory against the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tigers are fighting their way back from a week one loss against USC after defeating Nicholls State last weekend.
College Gameday is in town for the matchup and the crew has made their predictions for the big game. South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley joined the desk as the guest picker. Here is what they said about the game:
College Gameday Picks: South Carolina vs LSU
Desmond Howard: LSU
Nick Saban: LSU is the more talented team. Give me LSU
Pat McAfee: Give me South Carolina. Spurs Up! Shane Beamer gets a moneumental win.
Dawn Staley: Give me the South Carolina Gamecocks by two touchdowns.
Lee Corso: Picks the LSU headgear
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!