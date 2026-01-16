South Carolina Adds EDGE Caleb Herring in the Transfer Portal Addressing Major Need
South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, edge rusher Caleb Herring from the University of Tennessee helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.
Shane Beamer saw big needs along the lines of scrimmage this offseason and has added a lot of immediate impact players at those position. Thursday night speaks to that as South Carolina lands one of the top edge rushers in the portal in Tennessee's Caleb Herring. Herring was a top 25 edge player in the cycle per On3's transfer portal rankings.
Rated as a former four-star and top 150 player in the 2023 class out of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Herring originally signed with the Volunteers where he spent the past three seasons. As a true freshman, he appeared in 11 games as a reserve edge and recorded 3 total tackles on the season with one sack. In 2024, Herring saw more action as he appeared in 12 of 13 games at the LEO position, or weak side defensive end. He played 119 total defensive snaps and finished with eight total tackles to go along with one tackle for loss, which includes a tackle for loss against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.
This past season, Herring appeared in all 13 games for the Volunteers. He recorded 14 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks. One of his best games came against a top five Georgia team where he had two tackles for loss and a sack. Herring joins Kelby and Drew Collins and Jordan Thomas as transfers coming to Columbia hoping to revamp the Gamecocks defensive line next fall.
Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak
- Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye
- Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman
- Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring
- Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku
- Three-Star DL Kelby Collins
- Three-Star DL Drew Collins
- Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott
- Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas
- Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle
- Three-Star OT Seth Smith
- Three-Star RB Sam Dixon
- Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett
- Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson
- Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis
- Three-Star IOL Carter Miller
- K Upton Bellanfant
- LS Emmett Rhoades
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
More from Gamecocks on SI:
- South Carolina Adds Pair of Edge Rushers in the Transfer Portal; What It Means
- South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Add DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Out of the Transfer Portal
- South Carolina Football: Updating the Transfer Portal Tracker for the Gamecocks
- South Carolina Gamecocks Land Massive Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI