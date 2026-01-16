South Carolina Adds EDGE Caleb Herring in the Transfer Portal Addressing Major Need

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, edge rusher Caleb Herring from the University of Tennessee helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

Shane Beamer saw big needs along the lines of scrimmage this offseason and has added a lot of immediate impact players at those position. Thursday night speaks to that as South Carolina lands one of the top edge rushers in the portal in Tennessee's Caleb Herring. Herring was a top 25 edge player in the cycle per On3's transfer portal rankings.

Rated as a former four-star and top 150 player in the 2023 class out of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Herring originally signed with the Volunteers where he spent the past three seasons. As a true freshman, he appeared in 11 games as a reserve edge and recorded 3 total tackles on the season with one sack. In 2024, Herring saw more action as he appeared in 12 of 13 games at the LEO position, or weak side defensive end. He played 119 total defensive snaps and finished with eight total tackles to go along with one tackle for loss, which includes a tackle for loss against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

This past season, Herring appeared in all 13 games for the Volunteers. He recorded 14 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks. One of his best games came against a top five Georgia team where he had two tackles for loss and a sack. Herring joins Kelby and Drew Collins and Jordan Thomas as transfers coming to Columbia hoping to revamp the Gamecocks defensive line next fall.

Transfer Portal Tracker:

BREAKING: Tennessee transfer EDGE Caleb Herring has committed to South Carolina, @SWiltfong_ reports🤙https://t.co/L2Ec5MkUta pic.twitter.com/J9hKcgR5TI — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 15, 2026

Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak

Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman

Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring

Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku

Three-Star DL Kelby Collins

Three-Star DL Drew Collins

Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott

Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas

Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle

Three-Star OT Seth Smith

Three-Star RB Sam Dixon

Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett

Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson

Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis

Three-Star IOL Carter Miller

K Upton Bellanfant

LS Emmett Rhoades

