WATCH: South Carolina Awards Walk-On Linebacker With a Scholarship

There was a celebration in the Gamecocks football weight room on Wednesday. Not because the team had landed a new five-star, but because one player got some special news from head coach Shane Beamer. After walking on with the team back in 2023, Jamian Risher Jr. will now be playing this season on scholarship.

The 6-foot-1 and 232 pounder was a four-year starter at multiple positions for Wade Hampton High School in Hampton, South Carolina. He helped the Red Devils to the conference and region titles in both 2018 and 2019. Risher played in the North-South All-Star Game where he started at free safety.

In 2022, Risher was a student at South Carolina before trying out for the team prior to the 2023 season. After making the squad, he worked his way into regular duty on special teams, appearing in each of the final six games of the season. In 2024, he appeared briefly in three games, seeing action against Old Dominion, Akron and Wofford. And last season, Risher only saw action against South Carolina State and Coastal Carolina, but recorded his first tackles of his career with two in each game.

A Surprise to Remember

Entering his redshirt senior season with the team, it appeared to be a regular offseason workout in the weight room. However as you can see in the video below, it will be a day Risher will remember for quite some time. Taking a pause in the training schedule, Coach Beamer made a special announcement that Risher would be on scholarship for the 2026 season. Below is the reaction.

EARNED IT!



Congrats Jamian Risher - YOU’RE ON SCHOLARSHIP! pic.twitter.com/lIMKlG7gaL — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) January 15, 2026

Risher will be a part of a line backing core that will return starters Shawn Murphy and Fred "JayR" Johnson. The Gamecocks just started their offseason training program as the team gets prepared for the spring and eventual fall season. South Carolina will kick off the 2026 season against Kent State on Sept. 5.

