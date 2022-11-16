Skip to main content

Complete Senior Day Notes

South Carolina holds its football senior day this weekend, and several Gamecocks say the game holds a lot of emotion.
On Tuesday, several Gamecocks met with the media, including wide receiver Josh Vann, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, center Eric Douglas, and corner Cam Smith. Smith addressed his future with the South Carolina program, hinting that Saturday may be his final home game in the Garnet and Black. 

Smith, a redshirt junior, has had a fantastic season thus far, totaling 17 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception. He is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. 

Pickens, Vann, and Douglas will be honored in Williams-Brice Stadium for Senior Night. All three mentioned that Saturday would be an emotionally charged day and that they must channel that emotion to play well. 

The current list of USC Senior Day participants includes:

  • Nate Adkins
  • Matthew Bailey 
  • Christian Beal-Smith 
  • Jalen Brooks 
  • Wyatt Campbell 
  • Sherrod Greene 
  • Jovaughn Gwyn 
  • Brad Johnson 
  • Dakereon Joyner 
  • Hank Manos 
  • Zacch Pickens 
  • Devonni Reed 
  • Darius Rush 
  • Rick Sandidge 
  • Austin Stogner 
  • Chad Terrell 
  • Josh Vann 
  • MJ Webb 
  • Dylan Wonnum

Head coach Shane Beamer mentioned that the current list is subject to change and that more upperclassmen may be added to that list as the week progresses.

