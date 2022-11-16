Complete Senior Day Notes

On Tuesday, several Gamecocks met with the media, including wide receiver Josh Vann, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, center Eric Douglas, and corner Cam Smith. Smith addressed his future with the South Carolina program, hinting that Saturday may be his final home game in the Garnet and Black.

Smith, a redshirt junior, has had a fantastic season thus far, totaling 17 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception. He is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Pickens, Vann, and Douglas will be honored in Williams-Brice Stadium for Senior Night. All three mentioned that Saturday would be an emotionally charged day and that they must channel that emotion to play well.

The current list of USC Senior Day participants includes:

Nate Adkins

Matthew Bailey

Christian Beal-Smith

Jalen Brooks

Wyatt Campbell

Sherrod Greene

Jovaughn Gwyn

Brad Johnson

Dakereon Joyner

Hank Manos

Zacch Pickens

Devonni Reed

Darius Rush

Rick Sandidge

Austin Stogner

Chad Terrell

Josh Vann

MJ Webb

Dylan Wonnum

Head coach Shane Beamer mentioned that the current list is subject to change and that more upperclassmen may be added to that list as the week progresses.

