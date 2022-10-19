Zacch Pickens Wants To Continue Competing

South Carolina enjoyed a program-defining win against Kentucky two weeks ago. The Gamecocks (4-2) checked several goals off their list, winning their first game against a ranked opponent under head coach Shane Beamer.

However, the group understands they have a long way to go before they reach their goals. They took an excellent first step against the Wildcats but will face another challenging task in Texas A&M.

They have never beaten the Aggies; something Beamer noted to his players in team meetings on Tuesday. A&M won't be an easy out, as they have their own agenda to play for.

Teams can falter after winning big games; they get caught up in the moment and let that carry over. The best athletes preach enjoying your win but returning to work the following day.

A bad week of practice can be detrimental for a squad, especially one as young as South Carolina. Fortunately, their veteran leadership understands that they must continue to push the action.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens is enjoying a productive senior season. He's been their most impactful player on the defensive front, setting up much of their success in both phases. He spoke about how they can continue to create a standard inside the building.

"Offense and defense just going at it the whole time. We do good, then they do good, and we're just competing with each other the whole time. We're just making each other better, and that's one thing I can say about this team: we're always going to make each other better."

South Carolina may not be competing on a national level, but they continue to stack impressive performances together. Their effort is a significant reason, as everyone knows their responsibilities. Pickens was clear in how they must improve for A&M, specifically harping on the defensive front.

"Just by fixing and doing our job. We can do better, and just keep stacking good days on good days, and just be ourselves."

The Gamecocks have improved across the board this season because of this approach. Everyone is pushing each other to improve, a surefire mark of an impressive team. While the talent disparity is evident some games, the Gamecocks continue to fight and claw.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.