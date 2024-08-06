Gamecock Digest

Could the Gamecocks Unveil New Throwback Uniforms?

With new merchandise paying homage to the iconic 1980 Gamecock football uniforms, fans are speculating whether a full throwback uniform reveal is on the horizon. Could this be the season the beloved look returns to the field?

Fisher Brewer

Nov 1, 1980; Athens, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; South Carolina Gamecocks running back George Rogers (38) on the field against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Under Armour has released new Gamecock merchandise this weekend that pays homage to the 1980 Gamecock football uniforms. Recognized by all Gamecock fans, it was an iconic look as RB George Rogers won the 1980 Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,781 yards and 14 touchdowns, and went on to be the No.1 overall pick in the 1981 draft. The Gamecocks had a simple jersey, but it was the helmets that stood out. Alongside the block C with thick garnet and black stripes, it featured two garnet stars on both sides of the helmet.

The official Gamecock athletics page posted the new merchandise, and Gamecock Traditions, a popular merchandise store in Columbia, also posted pictures of the new gear, saying, “Stay tuned, more throwback products arriving soon! T-shirts, hoods, and jerseys too.”

Head Coach Shane Beamer has introduced a new uniform or helmet almost every year, from adding a white helmet with a garnet facemask to bringing back the 1968 football block C helmets twice. With these updates, it seems like the Gamecocks could finally give the fans what they’ve been asking for: the return of the 1980 uniforms.

Could the new merchandise be hinting at a full throwback uniform reveal? While it's definitely not confirmed, the signs are there. The blend of nostalgia and modernity could be just what the Gamecocks need to energize both players and fans this season. Keep an eye out as the excitement builds, and maybe soon we'll see the beloved 1980 uniforms back on the field.

Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

