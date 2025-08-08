Could This South Carolina Gamecock Receiver Be LaNorris Sellers' Go-To Target in 2025?
The South Carolina Gamecocks are just a matter of weeks from beginning their season. The boys in Garnet and Black are led by LaNorris Sellers, who is one of the most exciting players in the country and has garnered potential as a Heisman hopeful.
With the exit of the Gamecocks’ leading receiver from last season in tight end Josh Simon, someone will have to emerge as the go-to target for Sellers in order for him to compete for the Heisman trophy. While Nyck Harbor has received the bulk of attention in the receiving room, there is another name that could be the leading receiver for the Gamecocks.
Sophomore Mazeo Bennett Jr. is a name that Gamecock fans need to become acquainted with. Bennett specializes in the slot and is a master of the route tree .The Greenville, SC product stands at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. He does not have the monstrous frame of Harbor, but utilizes his quickness in a different way. He has an effective release off the line of scrimmage, which puts all defenders across from him at a disadvantage.
As any good slot receiver does, Bennett thrives at finding soft spots in zone coverage and getting open. His ability to do so will force defenses to stay honest and not play as aggressively as they’d like to. Whether it is beating a defender underneath on a drag route or getting behind the defense, Bennett can find his way open and make big plays.
Bennett’s role with the team will give the Sellers the opportunity to find multiple areas to expose defenses. This is not only due to how he can get himself open, but what it will allow others to do. With someone like Nyck Harbor being the definitive X-receiver for the Gamecocks, which is typically lined up outside the numbers on the field, defenses having to focus on Bennett’s threat in getting open at all levels will allow Harbor to be on more islands with corners or safeties.
Will teams probably gameplan for taking Harbor out of the game primarily. Probably so. However, if they focus on doing that, it will only open the door for Bennett to cement himself as the number one target for LaNorris Sellers.
Bennett will begin his 2025 campaign against the Virginia Tech Hokies on August 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
