Dan Mullen Shoots Down South Carolina Rumors

Whenever a program like South Carolina has an attractive job opening at either the head coaching position or one of the two main coordinator positions, there will usually be a bevy of names thrown around.

One popular name that's been persistent in rumors surrounding South Carolina's offensive coordinator position has been Dan Mullen, who most recently coached the Florida Gators and is currently working as an ESPN studio analyst.

Due to his track record of developing quarterbacks like Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, and Kyle Trask, and his reputation as a cerebral play-caller, Gamecock fans understandably became really excited about the possibility of Mullen roaming the sidelines for the Gamecocks in 2023.

It appears that this will not happen, as Mullen went on ESPNU radio Tuesday morning with Chris Childers and Rick Neuheisel and shot down the notion.

With the rumblings surrounding Mullen seemingly being put to rest, it'll be interesting to see where things go from here in South Carolina's search for a new offensive play caller, as their bowl practices start on December 15th.

