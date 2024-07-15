Debo Williams Says He Came Back for a 'Legacy Year' With the Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecock Debo Williams says he came back for another season to have a 'legacy year'.
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost some big names to the NFL this offseason such as quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Xavier Legette, but they also return some notable names as well. One of them being linebacker Debo Williams, and he had a powerful statement when asked why he elected to return for another season.
SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday and the Gamecocks were part of the first round of coaches and players to take the podium with the media. Williams joined head coach Shane Beamer on the trip out to Dallas, Texas to represent the program, and in an interview with SEC Network's Alyssa Lang, he provided a very hopful statement when discussing why he chose to return.
"I'm gonna come back for a legacy year and just try to cement my name in South Carolina forever," said Williams. He also mentioned that he has been focusing on working on his man-to-man coverage and has been doing a lot of defensive back field work this offseason to help improve his game.
Last season for the Gamecocks, Williams racked up 113 tackles, nine tackles for loss and one sack on the season. He has played in every single game over the last three seasons, so he brings a lot of experience with him into the 2024 college football season, and that will be huge for the Gamecocks' defense.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 SEC media days:
Monday - July 15th
- LSU, Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina, Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt, Clark Lea
Tuesday - July 16th
- Georgia, Kirby Smart
- Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma, Brett Venables
- Tennessee, Josh Heupel
Wednesday - July 17th
- Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
- Florida, Billy Napier
- Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby
- Texas, Steve Sarkisian
Thursday - July 18th
- Arkansas, Sam Pittman
- Auburn, Hugh Freeze
- Kentucky, Mark Stoops
- Texas A&M, Mike Elko


