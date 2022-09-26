NFL Week Three: Gamecocks In The League

South Carolina had a big weekend in college and the NFL; multiple former Gamecocks made plays that led their squads to big wins. The scarlet and black continue to impact the NFL landscape weekly.

Head coach Shane Beamer continues to work on the recruiting trail, and it never hurts to point to former players in the league. This is especially true when you target elite prospects with their eyes set on riches.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel had ten touches for 79 yards in an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore logged two tackles and a pass deflection that led to an interception in a 20-17 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. He continues to regain form after a disappointing 2021 season.

Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT - Kinlaw had one tackle in the 49ers' loss to Denver.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - Horn had two tackles and a deflection that was intercepted by another Panthers defender in a 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints. While recovering from an injury that sidelined him for his entire rookie season, he continues to impress.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram had three tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in Miami's stunning win over the Buffalo Bills. Melvin has revitalized his career with the Dolphins, stacking up numbers so far.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR - Smith had two catches for twenty-two yards in the Panthers' win against the Saints.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst had one catch for seven yards in the Bengals' win against the Jets, 27-12.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had seven tackles and a forced fumble in the Packers win over the Bucaneers. He has carved out a role in the rotation after being viewed as a depth piece early this year.

Rashad Fenton, Chiefs CB - Fenton had five tackles a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He continues to be a key piece in this Kansas City secondary.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop went two for two on his field goal attempts on Sunday afternoon, nailing one from forty-five yards in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12

