Dylan Stewart Has Social Media Buzzing After Debut for South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks prized recruit in the 2024 class was far and away Dylan Stewart. The EDGE rusher out of Washington, DC was a consensus Top-20 recruit and at one point considered in the running for the No. 1 overall player in the class. After what he put on display Saturday for the Gamecocks in his collegiate debut... maybe he should have been the No. 1 overall player in the class because he flashed like a superstar in his first ever collegiate game.
Stewart had four tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first start, while also forcing two fumbles. Though it's what he put on the tape that has all of social media raving about the future of this young man.
CBS Sports' Mike Renner covers the NFL Draft. He won't be talking about Dylan Stewart for another two full draft classes, but he couldn't help himself from watching some Stewart tape.
The best single-game grade by an EDGE Defender in the Power 5 in four years... in his first every college football game. There's more than enough reasons to be hopeful about the future of this young Gamecocks' career.
