South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
South Carolina overhauled both the roster and coaching staff this offseason in hopes to get back in College Football Playoff contention in 2026. In case you missed it, here's a recap of who is joining the team and a reminder of a few key retentions for next season.
Coming into the offseason Carolina needed to make major changes to its offensive coaching staff after a down year in 2025. Shane Beamer addressed those needs with former TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (OC/QB), former TCU assistant offensive line coach Randy Clements (OL), and former Penn State running backs coach Stan Drayton (Assistant head coach - offense/RBs).
The Briles offense is very quarterback friendly and is known to have produced some high powered offenses with coaches around the country trying to emulate it. The "veer and shoot" offense is built on run-pass-option (RPOs) plays giving the quarterback choices in both the run and pass game. The style is high tempo built on mismatches and putting your best athletes in space. The addition of Briles could help the offense transition from one of the worst in the conference last season to a top half team in the SEC in 2026.
Defensively, former Penn State DL coach Deion Barnes fills a major need following the departure of Sterling Lucas to LSU. Barnes has a history of recruiting and developing NFL level talent at the position and can help the Gamecocks edge rushers and outside linebackers succeed next season.
And perhaps the biggest news of the offseason was South Carolina's ability to retain its stars for next season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, edge rusher Dylan Stewart, and wide receiver Nyck Harbor are all set to return next fall. Those three may have not been additions, but keeping them in Columbia for another year was a success for Shane Beamer and this staff.
Roster Additions:
Shane Beamer added a number of players in both the transfer portal and high school ranks. Here's a list of those joining the garnet and black next fall starting with the transfers (25).
- Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak
- Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye
- Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman
- Three-Star RB Christian Clark
- Three-Star QB Lucian Anderson III
- Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring
- Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku
- Three-Star DL Kelby Collins
- Three-Star DL Drew Collins
- Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott
- Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas
- Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle
- Three-Star WR Charly Mullaly
- Three-Star OT Seth Smith
- Three-Star RB Sam Dixon
- Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett
- Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson
- Three-Star WR DJ Black
- Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis
- Three-Star IOL Carter Miller
- Three-Star IOL Ebubedike Nnabugwu
- Three-Star TE Max Drag
- Three-Star OT Armando Nieves
- K Upton Bellanfant
- LS Emmett Rhoades
Ranked as the 20th best class in the country, South Carolina added 16 players in the 2026 high school cycle. Some of which have an opportunity to play right away.
- Five-Star IOL Darius Gray
- Four-Star DB J'Zavien Currence
- Four-Star EDGE Julian Walker
- Four-Star DL Aiden Harris
- Four-Star DL Noah Clark
- Four-Star DB Kosci Barnes
- Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth
- Four-Star OT Zyon Guiles
- Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson
- Three-Star LB Andrew Harris
- Three-Star S Triston Lewis
- Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt
- Three-Star DB KJ Johnson
- Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter
- Three-Star WR Caden Ramsey
- WR Stone Furrey
