South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions

South Carolina overhauled both the roster and coaching staff this offseason in hopes to get back in College Football Playoff contention in 2026. In case you missed it, here's a recap of who is joining the team and a reminder of a few key retentions for next season.

Coming into the offseason Carolina needed to make major changes to its offensive coaching staff after a down year in 2025. Shane Beamer addressed those needs with former TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (OC/QB), former TCU assistant offensive line coach Randy Clements (OL), and former Penn State running backs coach Stan Drayton (Assistant head coach - offense/RBs).

The Briles offense is very quarterback friendly and is known to have produced some high powered offenses with coaches around the country trying to emulate it. The "veer and shoot" offense is built on run-pass-option (RPOs) plays giving the quarterback choices in both the run and pass game. The style is high tempo built on mismatches and putting your best athletes in space. The addition of Briles could help the offense transition from one of the worst in the conference last season to a top half team in the SEC in 2026.

Defensively, former Penn State DL coach Deion Barnes fills a major need following the departure of Sterling Lucas to LSU. Barnes has a history of recruiting and developing NFL level talent at the position and can help the Gamecocks edge rushers and outside linebackers succeed next season.

And perhaps the biggest news of the offseason was South Carolina's ability to retain its stars for next season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, edge rusher Dylan Stewart, and wide receiver Nyck Harbor are all set to return next fall. Those three may have not been additions, but keeping them in Columbia for another year was a success for Shane Beamer and this staff.

Roster Additions:

Shane Beamer added a number of players in both the transfer portal and high school ranks. Here's a list of those joining the garnet and black next fall starting with the transfers (25).

Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak

Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman

Three-Star RB Christian Clark

Three-Star QB Lucian Anderson III

Three-Star EDGE Caleb Herring

Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku

Three-Star DL Kelby Collins

Three-Star DL Drew Collins

Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott

Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas

Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle

Three-Star WR Charly Mullaly

Three-Star OT Seth Smith

Three-Star RB Sam Dixon

Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett

Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson

Three-Star WR DJ Black

Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis

Three-Star IOL Carter Miller

Three-Star IOL Ebubedike Nnabugwu

Three-Star TE Max Drag

Three-Star OT Armando Nieves

K Upton Bellanfant

LS Emmett Rhoades

Ranked as the 20th best class in the country, South Carolina added 16 players in the 2026 high school cycle. Some of which have an opportunity to play right away.

Five-Star IOL Darius Gray

Four-Star DB J'Zavien Currence

Four-Star EDGE Julian Walker

Four-Star DL Aiden Harris

Four-Star DL Noah Clark

Four-Star DB Kosci Barnes

Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth

Four-Star OT Zyon Guiles

Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson

Three-Star LB Andrew Harris

Three-Star S Triston Lewis

Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt

Three-Star DB KJ Johnson

Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter

Three-Star WR Caden Ramsey

WR Stone Furrey

